The Popcorn Stand: A summer to remember — or forget

With the passage of Labor Day, I guess we can say summer is sort of officially over, so the OFD (that's Old Fuddy, Duddy) who prides himself on keeping up with pop culture wants to review some of the things that summer brought us that shows the end of civilization is upon us.

There was the debut of romphims, you know rompers for men, which gave me nightmares of millennials with man buns running around in the romphims. But maybe romphims were a flash in a pan because I haven't heard much about them lately.

But Mattel did debut the "Man Bun Ken" doll in which Ken sports a man bun. I guess Ken with a man bun is now Barbie's dream guy. How Mattel missed the chance to put Man Bun Ken in romphims, I'll never know.

Then there was the Discovery Channel sinking to the level of having Michael Phelps racing against a shark, well sort of. As we found out, Phelps really never raced against a shark.

Taylor Swift came out with the song, "Look What You Made Me Do." I have no idea if this led to the acronym "LWYMMD," but the acronym is almost as long as the list of people who have apparently wronged Swift.

As an OFD who prides himself on keeping up with pop culture, I can't believe I missed the debut of Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant this summer. Yes there was actually a deodorant designed to make you smell like pumpkim spice coffee.

That's just a sample of the many things demonstrating the end of civilization is upon. Millennials in man buns running around in romphims wearing Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodrant is just too much to take.

I'm glad fall is coming upon us.

— Charles Whisnand