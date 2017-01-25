The Popcorn Stand: All the fun I can stand at work | NevadaAppeal.com

Saturday is Fun At Work Day. It seems odd Fun At Work Day would be on a Saturday (although some of us do work on Saturdays), but I read somewhere else that Fun At Work Day is Friday. Evidently somebody realized Jan. 28 (the date for Fun At Work Day) fell on a Saturday, so it was moved to Friday.

Sort of like what we do with Nevada Day. I still thought it was pretty cool that in 2015 we celebrated Halloween on Nevada Day (Oct. 30 was the official holiday that year) and Nevada Day on Halloween (Oct. 31, which fell on a Saturday). It’s my understanding that happens every 7, 10 or 15 years or so. I don’t know.

But anyway back to Fun At Work Day. I’m not much into fun at work. I don’t mind having fun at work. There’s a difference. I enjoy joking around at work and making the workplace as enjoyable as possible.

What I don’t like is the “silly” type of fun in which you’re encouraged to dress up yourself, dress up the office, etc. I don’t mind decorations. I just don’t want to be inundated with them, but like most workplaces, HallowThanksMas is pretty much a two-month extravaganza of decorations here at the Appeal, so I’m used to it.

As for Halloween, I think the last time I dressed up was like when I was 5-years-old. And I was actually relieved when the staff forgot my birthday last year. Actually, I had to give them a bad time and show them this clip from one of my favorite shows “The Middle” http://tinyurl.com/jfa8eh4. At least Frankie had the excuse of Sue having a leap year birthday for making her go to sleep crying for nothing.

Anyway, I hope every day is Fun At Work Day.

But there’s only so much fun I can stand.

— Charles Whisnand