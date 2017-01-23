The Popcorn Stand: Animator for The Beatles Yellow Submarine is coming to Reno | NevadaAppeal.com

The Beatles are coming, The Beatles are coming.

OK, so I may have exaggerated a little. But the man who made the cartoon Beatles come to life is coming to Reno in February.

It seems like a can’t miss for fans of The Beatles. Maybe, just maybe, we can finally get the answer to the question of what would happen if we all lived in a yellow submarine?

Here are the details:

Legendary artist Ron Campbell, whose work includes the animator for The Beatles Yellow Submarine and The Beatles Saturday morning TV cartoon series, will be at the Sierra Arts Gallery, 17 S. Virginia St., in Reno on Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19

Campbell also will be exhibiting artwork featuring other cartoon characters such as Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetsons, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles among others.

The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase.

Hours are 12-8 p.m. on Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 and noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19

For more information call 775-329-2787, or visit Sierra-arts.org