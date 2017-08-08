The Popcorn Stand: Climate of bipartisanship needed | NevadaAppeal.com

The bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus in the House of Representatives recently reached 50 members with the additions of Rep. Steve Knight, R-Ca., and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio. The caucus now has 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats.

To his credit, Carson City Congressman Mark Amodei, a Republican, joined the caucus in 2016. My question is, though, why aren't all 435 members of Congress part of this caucus?

Again, I've written my views about climate change before and I've tried to remain as neutral as possible. I might be considered a liberal heretic by some when it comes to climate change, but I do believe God is omnipotent, which means I believe he's all-powerful.

But regardless of your beliefs, I also believe this earth could be here after we're long gone. So in other words I believe God created an earth that could withstand anything man deals to it. So whatever climate change is going on — and for whatever reasons why — the earth has no problem with climate change. We're the ones who have a problem with climate change. OK, end of sermon.

Well, maybe not. I've kind of noticed there's been like a bunch of fires, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, etc. going on. I'm sure there are climate change skeptics out there saying stuff like, these kinds of things happened 500 years ago or something or other.

My response is, what's you're point? I didn't live here 500 years ago. I live here now. And from what I can see, our aging infrastructure is having all kinds of problems handling all the fires, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, etc. that are going on.

So this fledgling climate of bipartisanship just touches the surface of what needs to be done. As James Taylor said, I've seen fire and I've seen rain. But I've been seeing a lot more of it lately.

— Charles Whisnand