The Popcorn Stand: Here’s to ‘The Princess Bride’

It's the 30th anniversary of one of my favorite movies, "The Princess Bride," and in honor of its 30th anniversary the movie is being re-released on Friday. Thankfully, Cary Elwes has stated the movie stands on its own and there shouldn't be any kind of sequels or re-makes and I wholeheartedly agree.

The movie is based on William Goldman's book of the same name. Goldman's book is actually a rewrite of a mammoth book written by S. Morganstern in which Goldman just leaves in the "good parts" and leaves out the boring parts.

The best way I can describe "The Princess Bride" is it's a realistic fairy tale. One of my favorite lines in the movie comes after Wallace Shawn's character, the Sicilian, keeps saying "inconceivable" after the Dread Pirate Roberts, who's actually the hero Westley played by Elwes, continues to gain on him and his gang who have kidnapped Buttercup, played by Robin Wright.

The Spaniard, played by Mandy Patinkin, tells the Sicilian "you keep using that word. I do not think that word means what you think it means."

I have to admit when IT people use the word "upgrade" I always feel like saying, "you keep using that word. I do not think that word means what you think it means."

And of course Patinkin probably has the most memorable line in the movie: "My name is Enigo Montoya. You killed my father, prepare to die."

Recommended Stories For You

The Spaniard is an outstanding swordsman who is bested by the Dread Pirate Roberts (Westley) in the film. I have to say while the move is wonderful the sword fighting scene in the book is actually better than what's depicted in the movie.

The movie is also timeless even with its commentary on our culture 30 years ago. There's one scene in which the Dread Pirate Roberts confronts Buttercup's betrayal of Westley before Buttercup knows his true identity.

Buttercup exclaims to him he didn't know the pain she went through to which he replies: "Life is full of pain, Anyone who tries to tell you different is trying to sell you something." Like I said a realistic fairy tale that doesn't pull any punches.

In 2017, "The Princess Bride" is a fairy tale that still rings true.

— Charles Whisnand