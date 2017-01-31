The Popcorn Stand: Inflation hits Super Bowl tickets | NevadaAppeal.com

Since Charles Whisnand is on vacation today, I will continue to attempt to fill in for him.

In case ESPN isn’t getting you ready enough for the big game this Sunday (The Super Bowl … Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots), let me add some ammo for the water cooler:

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the Patriots, can become the all-time winningest Super Bowl coach with a victory Sunday. He currently has four titles (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015), tied with Chuck Noll the legendary coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The price for a 30-second commercial remains flat this year at a cool $5 million. It was $4.5 million in 2015. In the year 2000, the same spot would have cost you $2.2 million. In 1990, the price was $700,000. In 1980, $222,000. In 1977, the year Tom Brady (Patriots quarterback, also married to model/actress Gisele Caroline Bundchen) was born, a 30 second commercial cost $125,000. And during Super Bowl I, in 1967, a 30 second spot cost $42,000. According to dollartimes.com, $42,000 in 1967 has the same buying power as $308,211.06 today.

If you have tickets to the Sunday’s game at the NRG Stadium in Houston, you likely paid $500 to $2,500. You probably paid much more because no one can get tickets the conventual way anymore. Tickets surpassed the $1,000 mark in 2009. In 2004, when the game was played in Reliant Stadium in Houston, tickets ran between $400-$600. In 1983 — the birth year of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan — tickets were $40 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. During Super Bowl I, tickets were from $6 to $12. That would equal $88.06 today. (It seems the commercial isn’t that bad of a buy after all).

As for those millionaires playing for the love of the game, the winning team’s players will receive $107,000, while the losers will make $53,000. Up from $15,000 and $7,500 in 1967.

And lastly, according to wikipedia: 28 million pounds of chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole and 1.25 billion chicken wings will be consumed on Sunday.

•••

Also, it is that time of year: Share your love stories with the Nevada Appeal

Was it love at first sight? Did he repeatedly ask you out? Share your stories of love and the Nevada Appeal will publish them on Valentine’s Day. Send submissions of 450 words or less to editor@nevadaappeal.com with the subject line “Love Stories.” Submissions also can be mailed to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way, Carson City, 89701.

Include photos if you have them. The deadline to submit is Feb. 12.

— Adam Trumble