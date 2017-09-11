The Popcorn Stand is dealing with a potpourri of important dates and anniversaries today. National Chocolate Milkshake Day is today so you know I wouldn’t pass up a chance to write about that. It’s a good thing chocolate milk shakes have their own day because one day just isn’t enough to celebrate the wonder of chocolate.Wednesday is also National Chocolate Day appropriately celebrated on Milton Hershey’s birthday. It was also appropriate on National Milkshake Day this is the one-year anniversary of one of the greatest calls of all-time by a sports announcer.No, not Al Michaels’ “Do You Believe in Miracles — Yes” or Russ Hodges “The Giants Win the Pennant, the Giants Win the Pennant,” but Kevin Harlan’s “Hey somebody has run out on the field. Some goofball in a hat and a red shirt.”As I’ve written before Kevin Harlan in my opinion is one of the most versatile and best play-by-play men in the business. On Sept. 12, 2016, during a Monday night football game, an otherwise dull game in which the San Francisco 49ers routed the Los Angeles Rams 28-0, a fan ran out onto the field and Harlan’s play-by-play description of what happened was absolutely priceless and has gone viral since.You can watch and listen to Harlan here https://youtu.be/glHciBJGIto. Harlan was definitely able to “shake” things up, with such descriptions as “the guy is drunk.”So today on the one-year anniversary of his call would be a good day to toast Harlan. With a chocolate milkshake.— Charles Whisnand
The Popcorn Stand: Kevin Harlan knows how to shake it up