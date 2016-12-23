The Popcorn Stand: Merry Festivus everybody | NevadaAppeal.com

Today is “Festivus for the Rest of Us” the semi-fictional passive-aggressive rebellion against the commercialism of Christmas.

I refer to Festivus as semi-fictional because Dec. 23 has actually become a day in which many celebrate the pseudo-holiday, albeit in a tongue and cheek way.

Festivus became part of our culture as a result of a 1997 Seinfeld episode. George Constanza’s father, Frank Constanza, fed up with the commercialism of Christmas, came up with his own holiday, “Festivus for the Rest of Us,” complete with a bare aluminum pole to replace the Christmas tree.

The title of the episode is actually “The Strike” because Kramer has been on strike for years against the bagel place he used to work at. Jerry, Elaine and George had no idea Kramer was on “strike” until he announced he’s going back to work. When questioned further, Kramer explained he didn’t say anything about being on strike because he was too embarrassed to admit he was unemployed.

As the very last person on strike against the bagel place, the only reason why Kramer can return to work is because the minimum wage was finally raised to the level that met the employees’ original salary demand years ago.

But the situation is complicated when Kramer finds out about Festivus. When his employer won’t allow him to take Dec. 23 off to celebrate the pseudo-holiday, Kramer goes back on strike.

A quick synopsis of what Festivus is all about can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dS7-jcsB_WQ.

Merry Festivus everybody.

— Charles Whisnand