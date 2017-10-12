The Popcorn Stand: No-prah to Oprah

No-prah to Oprah. What is it about rich celebrities and politicians who want to be like us "regular folk." Oprah Winfrey recently went to bank just to see what it's like to be one of us "regular folk." To deposit a check — for $2 million.

Yeah, Oprah, and I'll be driving my Rolls-Royce through the McDonald's drive-thru soon. Because that's what us "regular folk" do. Now if Oprah flew her private jet (I'm sure she has one) so she could stand in line (Oprah said she wanted to know what it's like to stand in line) to say — Puerto Rico — to deposit a $2 million check at a bank in that country to help the "regular folk" there, I'm sure the "regular folk" of Puerto Rico would have appreciated that gesture greatly.

And I'm sure you Trump supporters will think I'm just using this as an excuse to take another cheap shot at Trump as I continue to point out I never cared for him as a person, but what's with the tossing out paper towels thing? Why didn't he just tell the people of Puerto Rico they could eat cake?

And I'm an equal opportunity basher, so I'll point out I didn't care too much for John Kerry talking about how he spent time on a farm or when he tried his hand at hunting. He even tried to talk like us "regular folk" when he told the clerk get me one of them there licenses or something or other when he purchased a hunting license.

Here's my advice to "rick folk." Stop trying to be like us "regular folk" to prove you once had some kind of hard scrabble life.

As I've written before, I don't think there's any better way to grow up in the history of this world than the way I did in a lower middle class home in America in the 1970s and 1980s — and I wouldn't have traded it for the world.

Not even Oprah's $2 million check.

— Charles Whisnand