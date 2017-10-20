The Popcorn Stand: On Friday, I was a citizen of the greatest nation in the world

I've written this many times, I don't know if this is the greatest nation in the world. I think at times we're the greatest nation in the world. I think we can be the greatest nation in the world. And I think we're the most unique nation in the world. So if was to make the argument we're the greatest nation the world, I would say it's because of our uniqueness.

But at 10 a.m. Friday at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery I could proudly say I'm an American citizen in the greatest nation in the world. We went out to the veterans cemetery not expecting much, really. What we got was a wonderful, moving and beautiful tribute to my father we will never forget provided by the Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition.

I have to admit it was my first time visiting the cemetery for which I now deeply regret. It's a wonderful facility that's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The gates never close.

Mark 9 a.m. Dec. 16 on your calendars. That's when volunteers will be needed to lay wreaths on every headstone at the cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across American program.

There are also many other events sponsored by the Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition, including of course the Memorial Day ceremony held every year at the Fernley cemetery.

It should also be stressed the Northern Nevada Veterans Coalition is made up entirely of volunteers so any donation is obviously welcome. You can find out more about the organization here: http://supportnnvc.org.

As far as the service the organization provided for my father on Friday, all I can humbly say to them is thank you.

— Charles Whisnand