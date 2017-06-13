The Popcorn Stand: Please, no romphims or Elmo pajamas for Father’s Day | NevadaAppeal.com

We covered weird Mother's Day gifts (some I would say your mother would never want to receive) in this Popcorn Stand, so now as a public service we present to you some of the last-minute weird gifts you can give to dad this Father's Day on Sunday if you haven't bought him a gift, yet.

A lot of the weird gifts presented by Huffington Post http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/weird-fathers-day-gifts-2017_us_5931d23ce4b0c242ca241d4a?section=us_weird-news have to deal with beer.

The first non-beer gift item I noticed that might pique the interest of your father is the catfish mailbox, especially if your dad is a fisherman.

There's also the rock star shower curtain, which I really don't understand.

Apparently you can buy your dad a shower curtain with a picture of him singing in the shower. So I guess the point is while he's singing in the shower, you can look at a picture of him singing in the shower.

For dads who are Star Wars fans there is the waffle maker that makes waffles in the shape of Darth Vader. May the syrup be with you. There's also chop sticks that are shaped like Star Wars light sabers, so I guess may the chow mein be with you.

The worst gift I saw presented was some Elmo pajama looking thing which I guess is apparently for dads who like to dress as Elmo when they go to sleep.

That's as bad as the romphim, rompers for men idea, which I'm still stewing about.

Then there's the gorilla gym which is nothing more than a baby swing that's adult size.

Maybe you should just buy your father a tie.

— Charles Whisnand