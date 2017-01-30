The Popcorn Stand: Puppies, kittens gear up for the big game | NevadaAppeal.com

Tsk, tsk, tsk.

I don’t know what to do. But, I shouldn’t be surprised. It is typical America.

Driven by money-hungry decisions with no thought for the common man who can only take so much cuteness.

See, my pre-Super Bowl routine is to catch some of Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl. I enjoy the pageantry, the excitement, and, of course, the underdog(s). This is the 13th event, and I believe I have caught at least some of all the past Puppy Bowls.

What can I say, I am a fan of the Puppy Bowl, so much so, I have even played Fantasy Puppy Bowl.

But now that the Kitten Bowl is in its fourth year, I am struggling to keep up.

It is going to be cuteness overload.

I am not sure I can take that much. Moreover, I am concerned about my remote finger, I would hate to suffer an injury.

Here’s what animal lovers are up against:

Pregame for the Puppy Bowl starts at 10 a.m. Sunday with four new shows of content around the Puppy Bowl. The pregame show comes on at 2, with the grand-puppy of them all starting at 3 p.m. (all on Animal Planet).

Meanwhile, on Hallmark, the Kitten Bowl starts at noon with the pregame show, followed by the playoffs at 12:30 and the battle for kitten supremacy starting at 2 p.m.

Animal lovers: get your remote control ready.

-Adam Trumble