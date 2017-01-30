The Popcorn Stand: Puppies, kittens gear up for the big game | NevadaAppeal.com

The Popcorn Stand: Puppies, kittens gear up for the big game
January 30, 2017
Tsk, tsk, tsk.
I don’t know what to do. But, I shouldn’t be surprised. It is typical America.
Driven by money-hungry decisions with no thought for the common man who can only take so much cuteness.
See, my pre-Super Bowl routine is to catch some of Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl. I enjoy the pageantry, the excitement, and, of course, the underdog(s). This is the 13th event, and I believe I have caught at least some of all the past Puppy Bowls.
What can I say, I am a fan of the Puppy Bowl, so much so, I have even played Fantasy Puppy Bowl.
But now that the Kitten Bowl is in its fourth year, I am struggling to keep up.
It is going to be cuteness overload.
I am not sure I can take that much. Moreover, I am concerned about my remote finger, I would hate to suffer an injury.
Here’s what animal lovers are up against:
Pregame for the Puppy Bowl starts at 10 a.m. Sunday with four new shows of content around the Puppy Bowl. The pregame show comes on at 2, with the grand-puppy of them all starting at 3 p.m. (all on Animal Planet).
Meanwhile, on Hallmark, the Kitten Bowl starts at noon with the pregame show, followed by the playoffs at 12:30 and the battle for kitten supremacy starting at 2 p.m.
Animal lovers: get your remote control ready.
-Adam Trumble
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Coming soon to downtown Carson City: Battle Born Business Center
- Carson High School senior plans project to raise suicide awareness, remember her brother
- Friends express disbelief over cowgirl’s death
- Carson City’s Al Kramer requests five bills for 2017 Nevada Legislature, including two to clean up Clear Creek issues
- Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball puts on a show says Joe Santoro