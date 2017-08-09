The Popcorn Stand: Restaurant a cheesy idea | NevadaAppeal.com

I wished I could go to New York City next week. To see the Statue of Liberty? Nope. The Empire State Building? Nah. Catch a Yankees game? No. I wished I could go to New York City to catch the debut of the Cheetos restaurant.

Yes, that's right the Spotted Cheetah is opening in lower Manhattan next week, but just for three days, beginning Tuesday. And it wouldn't likely do me any good to travel to NYC as the Spotted Cheetah is already booked which reminds me of the Yogi Berra quote when he was asked by Whitey Ford if he wanted to go to this particular restaurant: "Nobody goes there any more. It's too crowded." And there is an online waiting list.

Those who choose to read this Popcorn Stand know my love of Cheetos. And some of the items on the three-course menu don't sound to bad and the prices, especially for NYC can't be beat, as they run from $8 to $22.

The Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles sound pretty good as do Mac n' Cheetos. The Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, though, I don't know about. Maybe I'll throw some Cheetos on a cheesecake sometime to see what I think. And of course there's always the chance of ordering a Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickle that's shaped like Elvis.

There's also Cheetos Meatballs which are "dangerously cheesy." There's a Cheetos chicken thing and Cheetos Nachos and Cheetos Tacos. My mouth is watering.

Now the ultimate would be if a Doritos restaurant was opened next to the Spotted Cheetah. I'd be on my way to New York for sure.

It's a cheesy idea that's not so cheesy.

— Charles Whisnand