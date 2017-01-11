The Popcorn Stand: Talk about stepping up | NevadaAppeal.com

Again, it amazes me what the human mind comes up with.

A pair of Vietnamese circus performers climbed a set of stairs while one balanced the other on his head. Circus duo Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co climbed 90 steps together at Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Girona, Spain, to claim the Guinness World Record for “Most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head.”

I really don’t know why they needed to climb 90 steps. At first my guess was the record for “Most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head” could have been one.

But then I read on and found out the previous record was actually 25 stairs. So the two Vietnamese brothers shattered the record for “double balanced stair climbing.”

I don’t expect this to be an Olympic sport any time soon, although I’m sure there are three circus performers who heard about this and are saying, “Hey, what about triple balanced stair climbing?”

For some reason, the two Vietnamese brothers were in a hurry and climbed the 90 stairs together in 52 seconds, so they broke the one-minute barrier for “double balanced stair climbing.”

But there’s no mention of them setting the record for the “most consecutive stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head in the fastest time ever.”

So what happens if another duo climbs 90 stairs in 51 seconds.

Then what?

Do they share the record?

Does an asterisk then get placed next to the Vietnamese brothers’ record.

I don’t know, but this all gives a new meaning to taking it step-by-step. Anyway, it was a lot of small steps for man, and one giant balance for mankind.

Here’s the video: http://tinyurl.com/grlflpa.

— Charles Whisnand