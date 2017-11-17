The Popcorn Stand: Weird Thanksgiving traditions

Thanksgiving is a time, for well, thanks, but that doesn't mean we can't be thankful in a creative and even a weird way. Now trending on Twitter is #WeirdThanksging Traditions and I must say people are pretty creative.

Although the first one I came across staging a Turkey flash mob in which people dance together dressed as turkeys seemed a bit outdated to me. I mean isn't being in a flash mob so 2010?

But the idea to start Festivus early and air grievances instead of giving thanks did catch my attention and I thought was pretty creative. Of course Festivus is the fictional holiday that's sort of celebrated by people now on Dec. 23 started by the fictional character George Castanza on Seinfeld as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of Christmas.

So why not start Festivus early on Nov. 23? We're already well into the HalloThanksMas season which starts early any way. And on that note another person wrote about how we already have the tradition of being thankful for what we have and then on the next day fighting for what we don't need.

One person wrote about how for the 30th straight year he's watching "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" on Thanksgiving. This happens to be the 30th anniversary of that movie, which is hilarious.

But this one is my favorite from somebody who wrote: Putting Easter eggs under the Christmas tree while wearing a Halloween costume. Awesome. Now we have HalloThanksMasEas.

Recommended Stories For You

A close second though was from someone who came up with the idea of playing musical chairs to see who has to sit at the kiddie table.

I'm just thankful many of us haven't lost our sense of humor.

— Charles Whisnand