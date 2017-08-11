The Popcorn Stand: We’re not going to be left behind | NevadaAppeal.com

There was no way I was going to let this holiday slip by. Tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 13, is International Left-Handers Day. As a left-handed person, I'm obviously grateful we have our own holiday.

And there's actually a website design to raise awareness to the needs of left-handed people: http://www.lefthandersday.com. There's a left-hander's club and everything.

Of course over the years, I never tire of telling people us left-handers are in our right mind because the left side of the body is controlled by the right side of the brain. But there's also been a troubling myth left-handed people live shorter lives than right-handed people.

After extensive research on this subject the claims are all over the place, including that left-handed people actually live longer than right-handed people. I've concluded there's no conclusive data and that left-handed people liver shorter lives than right-handed people is just a myth.

I'm not very good with my hands and I use the fact I'm left-handed as an excuse. It takes me about 45 minutes to change a tire. Of course the little jacks that come with cars nowadays don't help. Never been too good with a drill. A screwdriver I can handle.

There have been a lot of talented left-handed people throughout history. Leonardo da Vinci, Mark Twain, Mozart, Marie Curie, Nicola Tesla and Aristotle just to name a few. There's the belief left-handers are more creative and smarter but again the research is all over the place.

Of course there are the showoffs who are ambidextrous. Or as Yogi Berra and others have said, "amphibious."

Being left-handed is just fine with me. When it comes to my life and what I've wanted to do as a left-handed person, I've never been left behind.

— Charles Whisnand