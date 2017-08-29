War on statues controversy is fake news

So let me get this straight: A group of about 100 conservatives — who publicly and emphatically condemned racism and totally distanced themselves from the white nationalists and neo-Nazis of Charlottesville fame — got a permit for a rally in Boston in support of free speech.

Let me repeat that: In support of free speech.

And 15,000 people took to the streets to…PROTEST IT???

What's wrong with this picture?

There were scattered dust-ups with police officers — including violent alt-left jerks with AntiFa who threw bottles filled with urine at the cops. But unlike the Charlottesville PD, Boston's cops refused to stand down and kept everything under control.

And just as there was rightful blame ON MANY SIDES for the Charlottesville riot, there is rightful praise due ON MANY SIDES in Boston.

That said, make no mistake: The whole reason all of this is going on in this country right now is the race-baiting efforts of the left to "blackwash" U.S. Civil War history by removing statues of Confederate soldiers from public grounds.

And that includes former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who recently called on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove all Confederate statues from the Capitol. Leading our friend and Atlanta talk-show host Herman Cain to ask…

"They weren't a problem when she was Speaker?"

BAM! Exactly. Why didn't she remove them years ago when she was in power and had the chance? What a hypocrite.

The fact is this is a totally fabricated "national crisis" foisted upon our nation by race-hustlers and the fake news. As former NBA star Charles Barkley put it…

"I'm not going to waste my time worrying about these Confederate statues. That's wasted energy. You know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna keep doing great things. I'm gonna keep trying to make a difference No. 1 in the black community — because I'm black — but also [I'm] gonna try to do good things in the world. I'm not gonna waste my time screaming at a neo-Nazi who's gonna hate me no matter what, and I'm not gonna waste my time worried about these statues that they've got all over the country."

"I think if you asked most black people to be honest, they ain't thought a day in their life about those stupid statues. What we as black people need to do: We need to worry about getting our education, we need to stop killing each other, we need to try to find a way to have more economic opportunity and things like that. Those things are important and significant."

Amen. But the problem is…there are an AWFUL lot of people on the left who have an AWFUL lot of time and energy to waste on this Taliban-like War on Statues. And they couldn't care less if it's ripping the nation apart. They're disgraceful.

(Mr. Muth is president of Citizen Outreach and publisher of NevadaNewsandViews.com.)