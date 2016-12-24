Welcome Christmas | NevadaAppeal.com

My column’s here this Christmas Day

I hope business success

Has come your way …

I’d really rather

Give than receive

Shop local, who knows

Read some poetry.

It’s so important as Carson City grows

To support one another

What will happen

Who knows?

May the “Spirit of Christmas”

Enter your heart.

Love and kindness give it a start.

For you and yours

In every way

Merry Christmas to all

On this Christmas Day!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.