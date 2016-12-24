Welcome Christmas | NevadaAppeal.com

Welcome Christmas
December 24, 2016
My column’s here this Christmas Day
I hope business success
Has come your way …
I’d really rather
Give than receive
Shop local, who knows
Read some poetry.
It’s so important as Carson City grows
To support one another
What will happen
Who knows?
May the “Spirit of Christmas”
Enter your heart.
Love and kindness give it a start.
For you and yours
In every way
Merry Christmas to all
On this Christmas Day!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.
