Red ribbons for a drug-free community

Churchill Coalition's Student's Taking On Prevention (STOP) high school members are dispersing red ribbons for their Red Ribbon Week Campaign through October 31st. The campaign is to get the community and businesses involved by displaying a red ribbon on your door/window to show that you support being a drug free community. STOP members are out in force this week delivering red ribbons to businesses. They were not able to get to all businesses so if you would like to show your support, contact the Coalition at 423-7433, and they will get a red ribbon to your business. Thank you to all businesses displaying their support of a drug free and healthy community.

The Red Ribbon Campaign® was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena in 1985. This began the continuing tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign® is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a DRUG-FREE AMERICA.

National Family Partnership is the sponsor of the National Red Ribbon Week® Celebration. We are helping citizens across the country come together to keep children, families and communities safe, healthy and drug-free, through parent training, networking and sponsoring the National Red Ribbon Campaign®.