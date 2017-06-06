Rotary tournament a success | NevadaAppeal.com

Golfers took to the Fallon Golf Course Saturday for the first big tournament of the year, helping the Fallon Rotary Club raise money for its youth programs.

The fundraiser raised $3,500 this year. All of the funds will go to Churchill County Youth Leadership training camps for eighth and 11th graders; it will also go toward the third-grade dictionary program and various scholarships.

According to Karla Kent, the Rotary Club's chair for the fundraiser, 52 golfers participated.

In first place was the team of Cody Burke, David Burke, Roger Marshall and Brandon Jackson. The second place team consisted of Jim Isbister, Marty Davis, Troy Tweeny and Ed Smiernes.

Lonnie Sheldon and Phil Pinder won the prizes for "Closest to the Pin" with Brenda Mahan and Dave Nickle winning "Longest Drive."

Kent said Saturday was a beautiful morning for the tournament. They had a shotgun start at 8 a.m., and the participants enjoyed a morning of play. The event closed with lunch and the raffle.

The Fallon Rotary Club also arranged a DJ for the course. Kent said she feels music at the course adds to the fun of the day.

"The DJ takes music requests, makes fun of the golfers as they make their rounds — and the good music was heard all over the course," she said.

The tournament was organized into four-person teams playing in a scramble. Prizes went to the first- and second-place team as well as the man and woman who hit the ball closest to the hole, and the man and woman who hit the longest drive.