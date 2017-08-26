Senator Square: No student is an island

In his 1624 prose poem, "No man is an island" John Donne writes about the symbiotic relationship between one human being joined to all human beings, how the loss of one effects everyone negatively and how the strength of one can impact everyone positively. The poem reads, "No man is an island entire of itself; every man / is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; / if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe / is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as / well as any manner of thy friends or of thine / own were; any man's death diminishes me, / because I am involved in mankind. / And therefore never send to know for whom / the bell tolls; it tolls for thee." The students of Carson High School need their parents, their teachers, and their community members in order to become successful in this life; every one matters. Please come and support the 2nd Annual "Jog for Jordan" 5K/10K race to raise suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is a growing concern in the community, state, and nation. Support this amazing cause and honor all of those who have been lost to suicide. Seniors who have participated in a sport in high school, and who have a minimum 3.0 GPA, are invited to apply for this scholarship. $1000 will be awarded to one male and one female. Extra consideration will be given to students who participate in or volunteer at the Jog for Jordan Race Sept. 30, students with multiple years in a sport, and students with a GPA above 3.5. Race registration are found at register.chronotrack.com/r/32170. Applications are available in the CHS Guidance Office and are due back there by Oct. 20.

HEALTH OCCUPATIONS STUDENTS OF AMERICA

CHS' HOSA Chapter has been busy, not letting up for the summer. At the end of the 2016-2017 school year, the chapter inducted its new officers — Hannah Golik, Gracie Woodward, Gabby Escobar, Crystal Vargas, Gilberto Avina, Sophia Cacioppo, and Jennifer Artz — to operate the club for the coming year. CHS also recently became home to a HOSA State Officer for the 2017-2018 year; Victoria Defilippi will be serving as the Nevada Western Region Vice President. Also, in June, CHS sent 29 HOSA members to compete in the International Leadership Conference in Florida. The CPR/First Aid team of Victoria Defilippi & Jessica Camelon placed 8th in the nation out of more than 100 teams. Then, August 18, the chapter provided 20 volunteers for this year's Hope Fest fundraiser for cancer patients at Carson Tahoe Cancer Center. HOSA members will be busy these first weeks of school as well, volunteering for the Pancreatic Cancer 5K run/walk Sept. 16 and fundraising with the HOSA car wash Sept. 23.

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES

FCA is here, and CHS advisor Ty McMillen has some great ideas this year, not to mention the other FCA groups in the area. Currently, there are FCA groups at CHS, Dayton High School, and it tentatively looks like Douglas High School will also be participating for the 2017-18 school year. An FCA at Sierra Lutheran High School is also in the making. The goal of FCA this year is to foster unity and support between the groups. FCA is looking forward to a great year as it serves the Lord Jesus Christ by sharing Him with students and encouraging students to share Him as well. Leaders of the CHS FCA include teacher and advisor Ty McMillen, Charles Mann, also Living Stones Carson City Youth Director, Joe Clark, Nate Girdner, Billy McHenry, and Phil Brady. Host of the Douglas High School FCA is Ginny Thomas, host of the Dayton High School FCA is Malaynia Wick. Also supporting FCA are Scott Riley, Student Ministries Pastor at Lifepoint, Andrew Lococo, Student Ministry Pastor at Centerpoint, Tim Plummer, Youth Pastor at 1st Presbyterian in Carson City, and Kurt Katzorke, Youth Pastor at Hilltop Community Church.

FRENCH CLUB

Madame Miller, the new CHS French teacher, will be starting a brand new French club. This club will meet after school once per week, and there will also be a movie afternoon once a month.

UNR CLASS AT CHS

Seniors and juniors, have an off campus period during B6? Interested in earning free UNR credit? Ever thought about working in a school as a teacher, librarian, counselor, or administrator? UNR EDU 110 meets during B6 at CHS. Students will earn UNR and CHS credit. Talk to a counselor today and get enrolled! CHS teachers, Sarah Lobsinger and Jenny Chandler, are teaching the UNR EDU110 class. Throughout the year, announcements about opportunities will be made for students to get out into the community to help with schools and young students. For example, the class will take a field trip next week to the entryway of CHS and reflect on its overall appeal to parents and students. This may prompt a project for students to make changes to improve the atmosphere of CHS. Another activity may be dressing up as Dr. Seuss for a reading night at elementary schools. If anyone would like to ask the UNR EDU110 students for help, please let the teachers know. In fact, these students are encouraged to set up their CHS Senior Project graduation requirement in education. Call Sarah Lobsinger, Math Implementation Specialist at Carson High School, 775-283-1668 (office) or 775-291-8661 (cell) with questions.

INTERN POSITIONS AT CARSON CITY LIBRARY DIGITORIUM

Good with computers and learn new technology quickly? Have experience with Mac OS, other Apple Products, and Adobe Creative Suite? Communicate well with others? Like working with other teens and helping them learn? The Carson City Library has two intern positions open for the 2017-18 school year. Work up to 10.5 hours weekly throughout the school year. Work up to 20 hours weekly during extended hours in January and February, or during winter break, spring break, or other school closures. Pick up an application in the CTE Office, room 104, or email KJThomas@Carson.org. Applications are due September 1 in the CTE Office.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.