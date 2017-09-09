Senator Square: Open House, Open Hearts at Carson High

On Sept. 13, Carson High School will open its doors a little wider and longer for a back to school night like no other. Open House, Open Hearts is a community event focused on building bridges to local services for teens and their families, increasing parent and guardian engagement at CHS, and celebrating the community, creativity and diverse talents of Carson City. More than 25 local community service providers will line the hallways of Senator Square for a community fair starting at 4:30 p.m. The fair will highlight Carson City activities, family friendly events and provide information and screenings for a variety of local health services. CHS Principal Tasha Fuson says, "I am very excited about the new format of our traditional open house event; our team has really tried to bring together community resources that will help support our students and their families." The CHS Open House will provide families with the opportunity to sign up through the Carson City Library for library passes, become members of The Boys & Girls Clubs, learn about Carson City School District nutrition services programs, and connect with affordable healthcare, vision, and dental providers, plus much more. Attendees will enjoy savory treats generously donated by the CHS Culinary students, Sassafrass Eclectic Food Joint, Artisan Bakeworks & Café, Reds Old 395 Grill, La Bakery Café, as well as other local restaurants. The students of fine arts, cheer and NJROTC will showcase their talents as families mingle through the community fair and meet their students' teachers for the 2017-2018 school year. The CHS doors open to families at 4:30 p.m., and food will be served until 5:45 on a first come, first served basis with community fair tables and performances available. From 6 to 6:15 p.m., CHS administration will welcome families in the gymnasium, and classroom tours and teacher introductions will take place from 6:15 to 8 p.m. CHS' 2017-2018 Open House, an educationally tasty and unforgettable experience.

CARSON UNPLUGGED

Ever suffer from FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) because of what is seen on social media? Students frequently find themselves checking their phones at inopportune times, such as during a face-to-face conversation, walking down the halls, or during class? The Social Emotional Learning Committee invites CHS students and staff to take the challenge and 'Unplug' Carson City to disconnect from their technology habits, to better reconnect with each other. Technology is a useful tool and at the same time, when anyone relies too heavily on technology, they lose connection with the world around them. During the week of Sept. 11-15, CHS will encourage unplugging by turning off cell phones on Monday, turning off video games Tuesday, taking out the earbuds Wednesday, disconnecting from social media Thursday, and then reflecting and rebooting Friday. Each day, Carson Unplugged will offer sensory focused lunch time events from origami, gardening, organized walks, art activities, and performances in Senator Square.

HOMECOMING CANDIDATE VOTING

CHS seniors, voting for the 2017 Homecoming candidates will be open on Edmodo starting Sept. 5 and ending Sept. 11. Please take time to vote.

ART DEPARTMENT

CHS Art Department is participating in a fire department competition with entries due Sept. 11, that historic date for firefighters in New York. The theme is "Every second counts, plan 2 ways out." The winner has the opportunity to have their art photographed and displayed on a billboard in Nevada. Mr. Malley is seeing a great deal of creative ideas developing in the art studio classroom at the high school.

COLLEGE CONNECTIONS

Attention seniors: Interested in getting a start on college applications for admission and scholarships? Find out what is needed. Come to room 257 at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 12 and get an early start on the future. Guest speaker, Haylee Garlock, a senior at UNR working with Alex Ellison Education Consulting & College Planning, will talk about the Common Application and Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) Schools. Get ahead, be future-minded, check out the options, and make an educated choice. Don't miss this chance.

HOSA FUTURE HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

The CHS HOSA-Future Health Professionals will be volunteering and participating in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Kiwanis Club, Kaia F.I.T., and Tahoe Mountain Milers. HOSA will be helping set up, giving out water and encouragement during the run to the racers, as well as cleaning up. A few members will also participate in the run, and they need more runners and walkers. Everyone is welcome to come out and participate! The run is Sept. 16 at Silver Oak Golf Course Clubhouse at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Chairman Robey Willis, robeybarb@sbc.global.net, Richaun from Kaia F.I.T., 775-240-1057, or rpresley72@charter.net! There's also a golf tournament following the run. All proceeds go to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness.

ROBOTICS TEAM HELPS WITH HURRICANE HARVEY

The CHS Robotics team wanted to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The team was in Houston this past April for the First World Championship. According to Coach Michelle Bowler, "It is a wonderful city, and it is heartbreaking to watch what is happening there right now." The team held a fundraiser Sept. 2 at the north-side Carson City Walmart and collected $720 in donations to be given to the Red Cross and sent to help with the Harvey relief efforts. A big thanks to everyone who supported this fundraiser. For questions about CHS Robotics, call Bowler at 775-230-4748.

ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

For the Week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, the CHS Athletes of the Week are Abel Carter for football and Karen Beglin for girls golf. Congratulations to those students who contribute to CHS through clubs and sports; this is what helps in the making of a great high school.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Adan Nunez-Soto. His favorite subject is history because he likes to learn about events from the past, events he was not there to see for himself. Adan is a great student, too; when he's absent, he schedules a time with his teacher to make up his work. Someday, Adan wants to work with computer hardware design. Keep up the good work, Adan.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior in the Spotlight is Constance Chan. Constance has been able to maintain a 4.55 grade-point average while taking a rigorous course load of AP and Honors classes. During her years at CHS, she has participated in the Naval Science program every year. Last year, she was a Drill Team Commander for the NJROTC program, and this year she's serving as Company Commander. She has also received the distinction of being named an Honor Cadet. For the last three years, she has been a member of National Honor Society, and this year is a member of Link Crew where she helps freshmen and new students make the transition to high school. Passionate about music, Constance has also taken both piano and singing lessons for 11 years. A commitment to family is a significant part of who Constance is, and in her free time she can be found helping her parents at their family owned restaurant, China Jade Horse. Constance plans to apply to UC Davis, UCLA, UC Berkeley, University of Chicago, and UNR. She's undecided in terms of a major, but she's considering business. CHS appreciates Constance Chan's commitment to education beautifully demonstrated during the past four years.

Kelly K. Edmundson, MA, MFT, LCADC(P), is the Lead Safe School Professional School Mental Health Worker III at CHS.