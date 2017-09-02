Senator Square: The weather is changing at Carson High School

The days of summer flew by, and soon it will be fall again. Life and its events are relentlessly changing as though time were speeding up. Here at Carson High School, this new school year brings a list of new students, new clubs, and new activities to the desk and table of CHS teachers and students, and because time passes so quickly when busy, it's easy to become stressed with anxiety and succumb to its temptations. How truly awesome it is to be carefree in the midst of life's storms, the ones which steal the excitement and joy of how good it is to be alive. The administration and teachers at CHS spend a great deal of time making classes informative, stimulating, and timely as well as coaching sports, starting clubs, and creating events in order to achieve high levels of success in life's current unsettling and uncertain times. Right now the times are unsettling and uncertain, and understanding the times, and knowing what needs to be done, is vital to everyone. This is why, like the Sept. 1 Senior Sunrise, the CHS staff shine like the sun and go above and beyond to make its students education and experiences the best they can be. Stay tuned for some upcoming amazing weeks ahead at the best high school in the land.

JUNIOR SENATORS PROGRAM

Started in 2008, this program is a marvelous way for CHS players to give back to the community and understand if they want to make real changes in their world, it starts at the community level. They understand many kids look up to them as football players, and these kids are super excited to see them in their classrooms. Coaches have seen many of their current players as those very kids sitting in those elementary classrooms years ago. It has come full circle. The coaches and players of the CHS Football Program are inviting teachers and others to participate in the 8th annual Jr. Senator program. The program's premise is to teach student-athletes what it means to give back to their community and what it means to be part of something bigger than just football through mentoring elementary and middle school students in the community. Football players will be sent to CCSD classrooms on selected Fridays from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Once there, these student athletes will help in any way the teachers see fit, from reading to students, to helping them with their class work, mentoring, and being an overall positive influence. Each teacher who participates will be assigned two varsity football players for the duration of the season. The program begins Sept. 9. Please take advantage of this opportunity by emailing Steve Dilley Health/Physical Education Instructor and Assistant Football Coach sdilley@carson.k12.nv.us.

HOMECOMING CANDIDATE VOTING

CHS seniors, voting for the 2017 Homecoming candidates will be open starting Sept. 5 and ending Sept. 11. Please take the time to vote.

INTERACT CLUB

Interact is a CHS service club associated with Rotary International. Come and learn what it's all about, do some volunteer work, and have some fun; meetings take place in room 257 Wednesdays.

ROBOTICS CLUB

Like solving problems and building things? What about robots? Though CHS Robotics club has already had its first meeting, it's not too late to join. Check out room 323 Wednesdays at lunch in the Technology Center. Needed are students who are good at programming, problem solving, engineering, management, and more.

LIPSYNC

Attention CHS students, auditions for lip sync happen Sept. 5 after school, Sept. 6 before school, at lunch, and after school in the leadership room number 266. Do not miss this unforgettable opportunity.

GSA CLUB

All are welcome to join the GSA in CHS teacher Mrs. White's room, 301, in the Tech Center at lunch Sept. 5. The GSA is a gathering of allies and those seeking a safe space to explore issues related to LGBTQ+. Pizza will be served.

GREEN APPLE DAY OF SERVICE

It's time for clubs, and anyone for that matter, to perform a community service project and get involved. Registration began Sept. 1, but that's just the beginning. Go to greenapple.org to register, and spend a unique moment with schools across the world to celebrate the central role schools play in preparing the next generation of teachers in sustainability.

GUIDANCE COUNSELOR

There's a new Marine Corps Recruiter in town, and he wants to meet CHS students. The Marines will have a table set up during lunch period Sept. 6, so take a moment to come find out what it takes to be one of "The Few, The Proud, The Marines."

SAFE GRAD MEETING

Volunteers are needed for Carson High Safe Grad. The next meeting is Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. at Remax Realty, 716 N. Carson St. on the second floor. Meetings will take place the second Saturday of every month beginning in October at 9 a.m. at this same location. Hope to see you there. Contact Carson High Safe Grad Secretary Wendy Yang at 775-720-6160 or President Kyra Hinton at 434-760-0635 with questions.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

The CHS Student of the Week is Gabriel Covington. He spent the entire summer studying Spanish and has formed groups to practice the language and become successful. He pays attention in class, does his work well, asks questions, and learns the material. He's an example of a good student.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

This week's Senior in the Spotlight shines on Jayson Legott who currently maintains a 4.475 grade-point average. As a student at CHS, Jayson has maintained excellent grades during his freshman, sophomore, junior and the first semester of his senior year. His current senior courses of study this year are of the highest level as he's taking Advanced Placement Senior Literature, AP Government, AP Physics, and Honors Trig & Pre Calculus. Jayson also has Banking Internship, Weight Training, and Ceramics. His future plans will start off with a desire to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. He's interested in chemistry and would eventually like to work in the medical field with an emphasis in medical research. His extra-curricular activities start off with his current employment position at Empire Ranch Golf course. Jayson has also participated on the CHS cross country team for the last three years and the track team throughout his high school career. His favorite event is the 1600. Jayson Legott is another reason why CHS is an over the top high school.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.