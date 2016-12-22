 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: News

SENIOR MENU

Churchill County Senior Center

310 E. Court St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Soup Served Monday–Friday 11 a.m., Monday–Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.

Monday

Closed!

Christmas Holiday

Tuesday

Oven Fried Chicken

Roasted Red Potato

Garden Salad

Multi Grain Bread

Apricots

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Wednesday

Meatloaf

Mashed potato

Steamed Spinach

Lettuce & Tomato

Salad

Wheat Bread

Chantilly Fruit

Thursday

BBQ Chicken

Mac & Cheese

Green Salad

Mixed vegetable

Pears

Rice Crispy

Treat

Friday

Chicken Fried Steak

Pasta Salad

Mashed Potato

W/Gravy

Corn

Dinner Roll

Cherry Cobbler