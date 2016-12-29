 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU

Churchill County Senior Center

310 E. Court St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Soup Served Monday–Friday 11 a.m., Monday–Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.

Monday

Closed!

Happy New Year’s

Tuesday

Pizza

Baked Beans

Garden Salad

Cinnamon Pears

Tapioca Pudding

Wednesday

BBQ Chicken

Sour Cream

Potato Salad

Steamed Spinach

Corn on the Cob

7 grain Bread

Banana

Thursday

Swiss Steak

Buttered Noodles

Mixed Veggies

Orange Spinach Salad

Italian Bread

Friday

Beer Battered Cod

Sweet Potato Fries

Broccoli Slaw

Fruit Cocktail Jell-O