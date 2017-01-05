 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU

Churchill County Senior Center

310 E. Court St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Soup Served Monday–Friday 11 a.m., Monday–Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.

Monday

Herbed Baked Chicken

Bread Stuffing

W/Gravy

Garden Salad

Peas and Onions

Mixed Berry Cup

Tuesday

Tuna Salad on

a Croissant

Tomato, Lettuce

Carrots, Celery

Cheese Cubes

Chips

Peaches

Wednesday

Birthday Celebration!

Roast Beef

Red Roasted

Garlic Potatoes

Green Beans W/Onion

Baked Apple

Dinner Roll

Birthday Cake

Thursday

Sweet &Sour

Chicken

Peas and Carrots

Brown Rice

Wheat Bread

Oatmeal Date Bar

Friday

Cheeseburger on

A Bun

Macaroni Salad

French Fries

Banana

Pumpkin Delight