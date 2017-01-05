SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU
January 5, 2017
Churchill County Senior Center
310 E. Court St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Soup Served Monday–Friday 11 a.m., Monday–Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.
Monday
Herbed Baked Chicken
Bread Stuffing
W/Gravy
Garden Salad
Peas and Onions
Mixed Berry Cup
Tuesday
Tuna Salad on
a Croissant
Tomato, Lettuce
Carrots, Celery
Cheese Cubes
Chips
Peaches
Wednesday
Birthday Celebration!
Roast Beef
Red Roasted
Garlic Potatoes
Green Beans W/Onion
Baked Apple
Dinner Roll
Birthday Cake
Thursday
Sweet &Sour
Chicken
Peas and Carrots
Brown Rice
Wheat Bread
Oatmeal Date Bar
Friday
Cheeseburger on
A Bun
Macaroni Salad
French Fries
Banana
Pumpkin Delight