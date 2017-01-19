SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU
January 19, 2017
Churchill County Senior Center
310 E. Court St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Soup Served Monday–Friday 11 a.m., Monday–Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.
Monday
Spaghetti w/
Meat Sauce
Green Beans w/garlic
Cucumber Salad
Apple Sauce
Garlic Breadsticks
Tuesday
Liver & Onions
Or Chopped Beef
Sliced Tomatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Mexicorn
Whole Wheat Bread
Sliced Peaches
Wednesday
Beef Stew over
Noodles
Biscuit
Garden salad
Chantilly Fruit
Thursday
Chicken Fajita
Spanish Rice
Refried Beans
Lettuce, Tomato
Cheese
Rice Crispy Treat
Friday
Alaskan Pollock
Garden Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Pineapple Cottage Cheese