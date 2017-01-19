 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

Back to: News

SENIOR MENU

Churchill County Senior Center

310 E. Court St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Soup Served Monday–Friday 11 a.m., Monday–Friday lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Age 60 and over: $3 suggested donation; under 60: $6.

Monday

Spaghetti w/

Meat Sauce

Green Beans w/garlic

Cucumber Salad

Apple Sauce

Garlic Breadsticks

Tuesday

Liver & Onions

Or Chopped Beef

Sliced Tomatoes

Mashed Potatoes

Mexicorn

Whole Wheat Bread

Sliced Peaches

Wednesday

Beef Stew over

Noodles

Biscuit

Garden salad

Chantilly Fruit

Thursday

Chicken Fajita

Spanish Rice

Refried Beans

Lettuce, Tomato

Cheese

Rice Crispy Treat

Friday

Alaskan Pollock

Garden Vegetables

Sweet Potato Fries

Pineapple Cottage Cheese