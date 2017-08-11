Shell casings removed from Churchill County High School | NevadaAppeal.com

The Fallon Police Department and the Naval Air Station Fallon explosive ordnance disposal team removed three shell casings from Churchill County High School’s vocational building about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a press release, FPD office received a call from the Churchill County High School indicating that staff had located explosives in the vocational building. Officers arrived and located two empty 105mm shell casings and one 105mm shell casing with what appeared to be an inert.

In the interest of safety, NAS Fallon EOD team was contacted to assist with the shell casings. They removed the shell casings from the area and rendered them useless.

“There was absolutely no indication of any malicious intent. We extend our appreciation to NAS Fallon and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technicians,” the release said.