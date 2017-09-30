Man arrested in connection with Saturday morning shooting

One man has been arrested in connection with an early morning shooting Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m., Saturday morning at Highway 50. The victims had been at the AM/PM gas station at Highway 50 and Lompa Lane when they encountered a male, identified as Travis Mickelson, and his female passenger. They were in a blue van, possibly an older Dodge Caravan.

The suspect and victim vehicles both left the gas station at separate times, driving east on Highway 50. The suspect vehicle pulled up alongside the victim vehicle and shot at them several times.

One passenger was hit in the shoulder.

Deputies and paramedics were able to treat the victim and he was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Mickelson was arrested by Lyon County police Saturday afternoon. The female was also located but is not being arrested at this time.

Anyone with information please contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 775-887-2677, Detective Sam Hatley 775-283-7852, or Captain Brian Humphrey 775-283-7850.