SNOWBALL EFFECT | NevadaAppeal.com

Northern Nevada was hit with a blanket of snow Thursday, which proved to be good for the environment, not so good for Carson City drivers.

With the recent string of rain and snow storms in Carson City, Carson River’s flows have increased significantly, said Steven Berris, Hydrologic Networks Chief, USGS Nevada Water Science Center. The Carson River has been running at 8,000 cubic feet per second at the Deer Run Road gage, which is above the 95th percentile of flow for the past 76 years, according to the USGS gage.

“The cumulative flow is approaching the 1983 water year, which was the highest on record,” Berris said.

Berris said this excess of water flow may create an abundance of water for the local reservoir supply, as well as the agricultural areas around the reservoir.

“That will be good because we will be looking at the reservoir filling quickly and that is good to have water saved for the summer,” Berris said.

The National Weather Service in Reno estimated as of Wednesday morning, Carson City received 2.5 to 3.5 inches of precipitation, with another 3 to 5 inches of snow expected to fall Thursday. Gardnerville received 8.5 inches of precipitation and the Virginia City area received around 5 inches, reported the National Weather Service.

The increased precipitation hasn’t been good for Carson City drivers.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office reported they had 13 traffic accidents and one hit and run on Thursday alone as snow fell throughout the day.

“Everyone needs to drive extra carefully and make sure they are taking extra time to get to where they need to go in order to ensure they arrive at their destination safely,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong. “There has been a thick layer of ice under the snow and people aren’t realizing it is there while they are driving and getting into small accidents or getting stuck in places.”

Furlong recommends residents stay home unless absolutely necessary to reduce risk.

None of the accidents had any reported serious injuries, and Furlong said his deputies were managing the increased traffic volume.

Northern Nevada will get a small break from the weather, reported National Weather Service meteorologist Shane Snyder. After Thursday evening, the snow is expected to stop in Carson City and won’t return until the middle of next week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s throughout the next week.

Starting next Wednesday, the area is expected to see more rain and snow systems moving into the area.