Storm expected to drop between 8- to 16-inches on valley floors | NevadaAppeal.com

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow and impact Western Nevada travel into Monday.

Snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches of snow for valley location including Reno-Sparks, Washoe Valley, Carson City and Douglas County.

One to two feet of snow is expected in the foothill areas and valleys above 5,000 feet.

Dangerous travel conditions are expected. Check current road conditions before driving at http://nvroads.com/.

Below are social media posts from around the region – including government entities and users using certain #Hashtags