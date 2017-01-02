Storm making travel over mountain passes difficult | NevadaAppeal.com

The new year is bringing in winter weather for areas across Northern Nevada and California.

Several areas in the mountains have received more than a foot of snow this past weekend, with 17 inches falling on the west side of Lake Tahoe, 12 inches at Mt. Rose and 9-inches in Truckee, reported the National Weather Service Reno. The Carson City and Reno areas have only had a dusting of snow fall the last 24 hours, as of Monday evening.

“We didn’t get much in this area, but we will get more with the next storm,” said meteorologist Brian O’Hara.

The National Weather Service reported a quarter-of-an-inch of snow at 4700 feet with two-tenths of an inch of liquid equivalent for Carson City early Monday.

This current system is expected to leave by Tuesday morning, but it will be quickly followed by another storm that will come in Tuesday night through Wednesday night. O’Hara said around 4 inches can be expected in the valley area. There also is expected to be a third system coming through this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 40s throughout the week and rising to the mid-40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. O’Hara said Carson City residents also should expect to see rain Saturday through Monday.

“It is typical winter weather with rain here and snow in the foothills and mountains,” O’Hara said. “This last system will make it hard to get across the Sierras. The main thing (for Carson City) is that it will make for slick roads when driving.”

On Monday, blowing snow is creating poor visibility for travelers east and west of Reno, the Associated Press reported.

“If you are not already on the road, you might want to delay your trip. We are working several collisions, vehicles spun-out and other traffic issues. Tow trucks are having a hard time getting to calls due to the heavy traffic,” according to a statement at about 10:15 a.m. Monday from the Truckee Police Department. “If you do choose to drive, be prepared for long delays, heavy snow, slick roads and poor visibility. Have food, water and warm clothes in case you get stuck. Remember your patience, you will need it.”

According to NWS, as of 9 a.m. Monday, a foot of snow has already fallen at upper mountain at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, with 6 inches at the base. Elsewhere, 10 inches has fallen at upper mountain at Homewood, with 8 inches up top at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort.

According to NWS, 10 to 20 inches of snow at higher elevations west of Highway 89 could fall by Tuesday morning, with 10 to 15 inches likely in the Northern Carson range near Mt. Rose. Five to 10 inches are likely at lake level.

The second storm is expected to bring an additional 2 to 3 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, according to NWS, with 12 to 18 inches likely at lake level.

Throughout the stories, wind gusts of up to 40 mph may result in areas go blowing snow, with reduced visibility and periods of whiteout conditions.

Visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/tahoe.htm to stay up to date with road conditions.

The Associated Press and Sierra Sun contributed to this report.