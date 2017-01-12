Tips to be organized and more efficient | NevadaAppeal.com

No matter what your work or family circumstances are, your days are likely a juggling act.

You need to adopt personal strategies for making sure everything gets done — whether that’s running a business or keeping the household organized. To help, Staples has teamed with entrepreneurs and bloggers as part of its #makemorehappen campaign, to share some top tips and tricks from these experts.

Start Smart

Consider making it a habit to perform some of your morning tasks the evening before. This will help you avoid getting burned out early and help you get the day started on the right foot.

“Mompreneur On Fire” Ashleigh Blatt recommends doing the following at night: “Pack the kid’s lunches, lay out their clothes and have them shower. You can also decide what to make for breakfast and pack purses and backpacks and place them by the door so you can grab them on the way out. The importance of a light morning is that you start your work with energy and in a good mood.”

Streamline Shopping

Whether you are shopping for your business or for your household, you may find that all the stuff life throws at you leaves little time and energy to shop for necessities.

Be Thoughtful

“Be thoughtful about how you spend your money,” advises Lucy Ross, Editor-in-Chief of “Like a Boss Girls,” a digital space for Millennial women.

Ross, who recently executed a branded shipment to give customers a better sense of her company’s personality, says that using business-friendly retailers helped her coordinate her effort strategically.

Take Time to Celebrate

It may sound counterintuitive when you’re pressed for time, but time-outs are crucial, especially when you’ve reached a goal.

“It’s important to celebrate small wins,” says Blatt, who acknowledges success in an effort to stay motivated.

Consider smart strategies from the experts, to help you get more done with more time and resources to spare.