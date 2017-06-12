to your health | NevadaAppeal.com

Today

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Reverse the affect of sitting and standing in a flexed position all day! Use our Water Rowers to activate your under-used posterior muscles, and row your way to a healthy and balanced body. The rowing combined with a strength building circuit that uses free weights and resistance bands will aid in building muscle strength and endurance and boost your metabolism. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Carson City Parks and Recreation Easy Walk to Stewart Indian School — 8-9 a.m., Carson City Parks & Recreation. Meet in the parking lot in front of the school as 5366 Snyder Ave., Carson City. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats and sunscreen recommended. If it rains or snows, meet at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way. Easy Walk Program: Walks of 1 to 2 miles in length with none or negligible elevation gain, and frequently paved or smooth paths. The walks will usually be of approximately one hour in duration. For information, visit http://www.carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Get your heart pumping with group cycling classes where participants can modify the bike's resistance to meet their own personal workout/training needs. Instructors: Mary Merry, Orlando Sanchez and Lisa Wright. Bikes are available in a first-come first-served basis and enrollment starts no more than one hour prior to class time. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 10 a.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more.

Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Al-Anon — 12-1:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Women's Mountain Bike Ride — 5:30 p.m. Join the ladies on a mountain biking adventure through the Sierra. Meet at Foothill Drive (more details soon). For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hike to Kings Canyon — 5:30-7:30 p.m., meet at west end of Kings Canyon. Water and closed-toed shoes required. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Evening Conditioning Hikes Program: Evening hikes of 4-6 miles in length with an elevation gain, sometimes over 500 feet and usually on single track trail. The evening hike will usually be 1 1/2 hour duration or more. A

Yoga Glow – Taught by Jill Mustacchio — 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Beginning West Coast Swing Lesson — 6-8 p.m., El Charro Avitia, 4389 S. Carson St. Every Tuesday night come to High Sierra Swing Dance Club's beginning West Coast Swing lesson from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $8. Free dance from 7 to 8 p.m. No partner necessary. Due to infrequent special events at El Charro, please check our website http://www.HSSDC.org to confirm class is being held. For information, visit http://www.hssdc.org.

Wellness and Essential Oils Class — 6:15-7:30 p.m., Adam's Hub for Innovation, 177 W. Proctor St. We will be discussing women's, men's and children's physical and emotional needs. RSVP to Sue Bukowy at 775-530-4484 or suebukowy@gmail.com.

Wednesday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Enrollment is paid in person as a drop-in fee of $5 per class. Classes are in the North Room. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Resistance Exercise — 9:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A self-paced full body workout for active older adults. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 10-11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 10:30 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Yoga by Ruth Chan — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. Come to weekly yoga to increase flexibility, mental clarity and stress reduction. Cost is $5 per class.

Tears and Rainbows — 12:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 1 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1535 Medical Parkway. For further information call 775-786-8061, or go to http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Better Breathers — 1:15-2:15 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Small Steps. Big Rewards. National Diabetes Prevention Program — 3-4 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. In conjunction with the CDC and the National Diabetes Prevention Program another session of "Small Steps. Big Rewards." began April 5. A year-long program, consisting of 16 weekly sessions plus six monthly sessions, that has proven to be effective in eliminating the risk of diabetes. Enrollment fee is $40, each session $10 and payment plans are available. For information, contact 775-445-5169.

On a Roll — 4:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Learn the Basics Learn self-myofascial and trigger point release through the use of foam rollers. Say what? Before we translate, here's what to expect: We provide the mats, rollers and guidance. And we hope you will bring your curiosity and interest in having a healthy body. (Bring your own mat if you like). For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Men's Cancer Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. An opportunity for men who are dealing with the diagnosis of cancer to learn from other cancer survivors and share experiences. Men with all types of cancer are encouraged to join us. Meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Call 775-445-7500 for information.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. This program provides one-on-one support and education on nutrition during treatment and how to cope with side effects from chemotherapy and radiation. Designed to help cancer survivors regain their strength, Healthy Habits assists with getting patients back to normal activities. A personal trainer promotes good walking and movement techniques using light weights or bands to rebuild muscle mass. Trainers will coach patients on good nutrition to promote healing and increase stamina. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Al-Anon Family — 6:30-8 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Mental Health Family & Peer Support Groups — 6-7:30 p.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1080 N. Minnesota St. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. First time attendees, call to register and confirm meeting. Kathy at 775-225-1952 or Pat at 775-882-6905. For information, visit namiwesternnevada.org.

Thursday

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Muscle Powered Easy Hike to Deadman's Creek Trail, Washoe State Park — 8:30-10 a.m. Meet at the trail head on East Lake Road or carpool from the north end of SaveMart at 8:15 am. Closed-toed shoes and water are required. Bring a friend and/or friendly dogs. Hats, sunscreen and walking sticks recommended. Muscle Powered Easy Hike program are hikes of between 2 to 4 miles in length, often with some elevation gain (no more than 500') and can be on a paved path, smooth wide trail, or single track. The hikes will usually be of approximately 1 1/2 duration. All hikes can be found on the Nevada Appeal Events Calendar, the Carson Now Events calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions. For more information, visit musclepowered.org.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga — 10-11:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Al-Anon — 12-1:30 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Qigong Tai Chi — 1-2 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Qigong Tai Chi by Kathryn Bricker Tai Chi Easy is a mind-body practice that combines gentle exercise, breath practice, self-applied massage, and meditation to activate self-healing properties that ancient Chinese texts call the "healer within." Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500 for information.

Women's Cancer Support Group — 4:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. For women diagnosed with any type of cancer. Find other women to share support, and empower yourself with knowledge. Gain emotional strength to cope better with cancer challenges. The group meets once a month. Call 775-445-7500.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more. For more information, visit stpeterscarsoncity.org, or call 775-882-1534.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Caregiver Exchange Meeting — 5:30 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. The St. Peter's Episcopal Church Caregiver Exchange Meeting's goal is to provide support and important resource information for those unpaid family caregivers in the community. It is a values-based time to share, support and problem solve confidentially without judgment. For information, call 775-882-1534.

Co-Dependents Anonymous — 5:45-7:45 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Healthy Habits – Taught by Verna Lewis ­— 5:45-6:45 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Registration is required. Contact 775-445-7500.

Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group — 6:30 p.m., Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, 1600 Medical Parkway, Juniper Room. Call 775-786-8061 for information, or go to http://www.alz.org/norcal/index.asp.

Friday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga with Joanna Jepson — 9-10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250.

Ageless Training — 9-10 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Resistance Exercise — 9:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Yoga Flow by Jill Mustacchio — 10 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Yoga classes are designed to promote a sense of well being for cancer survivors and patients in treatment. Learn "do-able" postures linking breath and movement. Registration required. Call 775-445-7500.

Body Recharge — 11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. A restorative class aimed to give your body a re-set and/or recharge. You will use foam rolling and trigger point balls as well as other methods to bring relief to chronic muscle and joint pain areas. We also explore corrective and developmental exercises (using partner stretching/PNF/yoga poses/Swiss Stability Ball, etc.) to activate the "little muscles" and increase stabilization of the joints. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Overeaters Anonymous — 12 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1617 Fairview Drive, Suite 1. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Meta-Trix — 12:15 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. Every movement we perform uses the whole body. This class uses suspension trainers and similar tools to challenge every plane of motion. Whether you seek perfection and performance on your mountain bike or simply want to improve strength and stability when taking the stairs, this class is for you. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Square Dancing — 6 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Saturday

Father's Day Pow Wow & Color Fun Run — 8 a.m., Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, 465 Clear Creek Ave. Don't miss this summer's happiest event at the Stewart Indian School. The 5K run/walk is a color fun run, so wear white and get tie-dyed as you run. Come for exhibits, goodie bags, a bounce house and lots of fun. Proceeds will benefit the Stewart Recreation Program. 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. start time The first 500 runners will receive a T-shirt, a color packet and a pair of sunglasses. Registration is $20. For more information call Filomena Smokey, recreation supervisor, at 775-883-7794. For information, visit http://www.washoetribe.us/contents.

Tidal Wave — 8-9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Old Man Karate — 8:30 a.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Indoor Cycling Class — 9 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

On a Roll — 9 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Newborn Care Class — 9 a.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Bristlecone Room, 1600 Medical Parkway. You probably have many questions about how to care for your new baby. The infant care course will teach the basics as well as give you the opportunity to ask more detailed questions about how to nurture your infant.

Overeaters Anonymous — 9:30 a.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1080 N. Minnesota St. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Embracing Change with Aging — 10 a.m., Sierra Place Senior Living, 1111 W. College Parkway. Geri Meyer, a retired therapist, will explore challenges that come with aging in Embracing Change and Aging, a discussion about how to make the most of remaining years and other topics. Meyer leads the sessions on the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Relay for Life of Reno/sparks — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., American Cancer Society Relay for Life, 1664 N. Virginia St., Reno. For information, call 775-828-2201, or go to relay.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY17GW?fr_id=80513&pg=entry&_ga=1.188476712.1889300954.1488996845.

Sunday

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Muscle Powered Weekly Bicycle Ride — Meet Sundays at 9 a.m. at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot, next to the Linear Ditch Trail. Ride is free and will normally consist of two loops, which are 10-15 miles long each. This allows a rider to do 10-15 miles or 20-30 miles depending on the loops. The ride pace will vary depending on rider level but will usually be about a 12-16 mile per hour pace. This is a no-drop ride. Please feel free to email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net if you have any questions. All riders must have a bicycle in safe working condition, helmet and close-toed shoes. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site. For information, visit musclepowered.org.

Fitness Series With Community Yogi — 12 p.m., Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St. Join us for an hour of gentle yoga. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat, towel, and some water (we will have some mats available). For information, visit http://www.carsoncitylibrary.org, or call 775-887-2244.

Monday

Indoor Cycling Class — 6:15 a.m., Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. For information, call the center at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Ping Pong — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Resistance Exercise — 9:30 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Rhythm Rockers — 10-11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Ageless Training — 10-11 a.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Beginning/Intermediate Line Dancing — 11 a.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Soft Strength — 11 a.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. Classes by Verna Lewis. Classes designed to help cancer patients incorporate exercise into their lives during and after treatment. Gentle stretching and light strengthening exercises are modified to meet patient's abilities. Call 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Body Recharge — 12 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Yoga – Taught by Kathryn Bricker — 1 p.m., Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, 1535 Medical Parkway. The gentle yoga class is designed to teach easy movements to promote deep breathing and relaxation during cancer treatment. Simple stretching is demonstrated in a tranquil setting with other cancer patients. This may relieve stress and lessen treatment side effects. Contact 775-445-7500 for information. Registration required.

Better Breathers — 1:15-2:15 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.

Compulsive Eaters Anonymous Meeting — 5:15 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St. Do you want to recover from compulsive eating? We want to help. Anyone is welcome at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 5:15 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. A weekly meeting is held at 7 p.m. Sundays at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1385 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. Visit http://www.ceahow.org or call 775-400-0098 for more.

Hatha Yoga (with a View) — 5:15-6:15 p.m., Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, 1600 Medical Parkway. Takes place on the third floor in the Valley View Room. The cost is $5 per class.

Overeaters Anonymous — 5:30 p.m., Overeaters Anonymous Carson City, 1617 Fairview Drive, Suite 1. For information, visit http://www.oanns.org.

Tidal Wave — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Well Being Massage and Functional Fitness, 195 E. Winnie Lane. For information, visit http://www.carsoncityfitness.com, or call 775-546-3414.

Old Man Karate — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Yaple's Ballroom, 315 N. Carson St. Open to ages 40 and up. Drop in fee is $5. Classes are recommended for those who dropped out of martial arts because it was too strenuous. Classes are built to avoid injury and have fun. Beginners welcome. For information, call 775-882-4008.

Breast Feeding Support Group, A Mom's Network — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Carson Tahoe Health & Wellness Institute, 1470 Medical Parkway, Suite 250. The informal group is led by a lactation consultant. It provides ongoing support to mothers regarding breast feeding and mothering. All breast feeding mothers and their babies are welcome to attend. Call 775-445-5122 for information.

Square Dancing — 6 p.m., Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.