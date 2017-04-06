Two Carson deputies injured in crash | NevadaAppeal.com

Two Carson City deputies were injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night while responding to a call.

The two motorcycle officers were en route to assist Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers with an incident when one motorcycle struck a metal barrier in the road while coming around a turn.

According to Undersheriff Steve Albertsen, one officer ricocheted into the second officer. The accident happened near Airport Road and Highway 50.

Both officers sustained minor injuries, though one was transported to Carson Tahoe Hospital for a leg injury.