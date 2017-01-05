View from the Past | NevadaAppeal.com

100 Years Ago

Liquor Used to Sprinkle the streets of Phoenix, Arizona — A Phoenix, Arizona dispatch says: Five hundred gallons of fine whiskeys, wine and beer were poured into a city water wagon and the streets of the business section were sprinkled with the liquor. Two hundred automobiles and several floats formed a parade and followed the water wagon a brass band played a dirge.

Fallon Eagle, Saturday January 6, 1917

Snowfall 8½ Inches During the Past 10 Days in This Valley — The heaviest snow storm this valley has ever has experienced this winter came the past week. And has melted but very little. The snowfall as recorded at the U.S. Experiment farm is as follows: December 24, .5 inches; December 25, 1 inch; December 28, 1.3; January 2, 1.4; January 3, 4.3. This makes a total of 8.5 inches for the storm.

Fallon Eagle, Saturday January 6, 1917

75 Years Ago

Thomas H. Means will soon commence the erection of a fine $1,600 cottage on his lots on Taylor Street in the W. W. Williams auction. This is the seventh residence for Taylor street, all built within a few months. A wildcat captured by Charlie Bailey several weeks ago in the Stillwater country and placed in the Lofthouse brothers’ salon as a curiosity broke loose from captivity Sunday and terrorized the housewives of the town by making nocturnal visits to the chicken roots for the ensuing two nights, after which it tired of such close proximity to human habitation and left for more secluded spots.

Fallon Standard, Wednesday January 7, 1942

Dr. and Mrs. G. M. Gardner and Thomas C. O’Conner Entertained a hundred or more of their friends at a dancing party given at the O’Conner building. (The O’Conner Building is the large one on North Maine Street occupied by Dr. E. P. Deputy.) Miss Ida Van Tyne. Formerly of here but now of Reno, was the guest of honor at a party given at the home of Mrs. Abbie Hammond on Taylor Street. She was assisted by Miss Scully. Miss Neva Friberg, teacher in the Reno school, visited over the holidays with Mr. and Mrs. A. W. Friberg.

Fallon Standard, Wednesday January 7, 1942

50 Years Ago

Lichman Infant First New Year’s Baby in County: The first child born in Churchill County in the new year was to a son born at 4:57 a.m. January 1, 1967, to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Lichman, Route 1, Box 324-A, Fallon mother and son are reported doing fine.

Fallon Eagle-Standard, Tuesday January 3, 1967

View From The Past…stories from the Churchill County Museum & Archives, researched and compiled by Dwen Davis Churchill County Museum Assistant.