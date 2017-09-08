View from the Past

100 years ago

A Child lost in Dixie: One of the greatest sensations that has occurred in Dixie Valley of late was occasioned by the report of a lost child. Mrs. J. H. Barkley left for Fairview in an auto to meet her husband who is employed there. Later her seven-year-old son, Jimmy, concluded he would follow her and he started out without giving any notice of his plans. His aunt, Miss Barkley, missed him and notified the neighbors. The child was tracked toward Fairview, and two hours from the time he was last seen at home his tracks were lost at a point nine miles away, showing that he had made good time. He left the road and the track was lost. The whole valley joined in the search, but it was not until the following morning that Jimmy was located. He had given up the idea of going to Fairview and turned back, but took the road to Hot Springs. He said he heard the coyotes howling around him all night but was not afraid. A peculiar incident was that a man whom Jimmy did not happen to know, got weary on the search and laid down and went to sleep. The child came along and saw him, but fearing the man might kidnap him, went away.

–Churchill County Eagle, Saturday, September 8, 1917

75 Years Ago

Stranger Sells Guns and Lands in Jug: A man who said that his name is Tony Self, about 28 years old, was picked up here by Deputy Sheriff L. L. Moody yesterday when he was observed selling two guns, one a .30-.30 rifle and the other a 12-guage Remington Shotgun, both for the bargain price of $20. Sheriff R.J. Vannoy said last night that the money secured by the seller had been recovered, that the names of the buyers, who may be wanted for witnesses, were recorded, and that Reno had been contacted to determine whether there had been guns stolen there. Self, according to papers found in his effects, was released from the Washoe county jail earlier this month. He told officers he was selling the guns for someone else and that he, "Wouldn't rat on him". Self was taken by the deputy sheriff in a local club, and when the officer got his man to the alley, Self made an attempt to break and run, but thought better of it when he looked down the barrel of the deputy's gun. He wore the cuffs the rest of the way to jail.

–The Fallon Eagle, Saturday, September 12, 1942

50 Years Ago

Hippies for CIA: The Central Intelligence Agency persuaded the Senate to hold up the cote on a bill which would give government employees the right to refuse lie detector tests. CIA representatives explained to powerful Senators that lie detectors are essential in their work. They need to ask personal questions, they said, in order to identify sex deviates and drug addicts. The purpose isn't always to screen them out but to recruit them, the CIA needs a few deviates and addicts in order to infiltrated hippie circles around the world.

–The Fallon Eagle-Standard, Friday, September 8, 1967

A View From the Past….Stories from the Churchill County Museum Archives, researched and compiled by Brianna Schwab, Churchill County Museum assistant.