Washoe County confirms West Nile virus death

RENO — Washoe County Health District officials have confirmed the first human death from the West Nile Virus of 2017 in the county.

A Thursday news release by the health district says five other people, several birds and one horse have also contracted the West Nile virus. Health officials say more than 60 mosquitoes found in the county tested positive for the virus which causes fever, headaches and skin rashes in mild cases and tremors, convulsions, paralysis and death in severe cases. The virus can incubate inside humans for three to 10 days from being bitten.

Kevin Dick says the health district will increase insecticide fogging in county, especially in the area where the death was reported. It will also complete a fourth round of helicopter larvicide application in late September.