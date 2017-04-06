Update: Water main break on Bath Street closes Fritsch, Bethlehem Lutheran | NevadaAppeal.com

A water main break has closed Fritsch Elementary School and Bethlehem Lutheran School.

The break happened on Bath Street between Mountain and Division streets. Carson City Public Works Crews are on scene.

The break was reported about 5:30 a.m.

Public Works' crews have restored normal water system operation as of 8 a.m., according to a press release.

“Temporary street repairs to Bath Street are currently underway and are expected to be completed by the end of business today,” the release says.

Water discoloration could occur for residents bounded by Ivy Street, Division Street, Long Street and Mountain Street.

The discoloration is caused by naturally occurring minerals which accumulate in the water system; it is not harmful. The discoloration is expected to clear up by this afternoon.

Residents should avoid washing light colored laundry if their water is discolored.

Fritsch Elementary School is closed to students today, but open to staff. Bethlehem Lutheran School is closed today. For more school information, please call the appropriate school. Fritsch Elementary School: (775) 283-1401; Bethlehem Lutheran School: (775) 882-5252.

Residents may call Carson City Public Works at (775) 887-2355 for more information.