Weather to change drastically late tonight in Carson City

The beautiful fall weather we've been having will change suddenly late tonight into early Friday morning.

Today's high is expected to be a comfortable 70 degrees with winds up to 15 to 20 miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service. But then conditions are expected to become more gnarly tonight with winds up to 20- to 25 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour. Then the National Weather Service is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain after midnight.

On Friday it will be much colder with a high of 55 and winds up to 20 to 25 miles an hour with gusts up to 35 miles an hour. Friday night's overnight low is expected to be 29.

The beautiful fall weather will return over the weekend with a high and low of 65 and 35 for Saturday and a high and low of 73 and 34 for Sunday.

With the inclement weather, the California Department of Transportation is schuduled to close State Routes 4, 108 and 120 in the Sierra Nevada today. The closures will be as follows:

· State Route 4 (Ebbetts Pass) from Lake Alpine to gate No. 3 (west of Silver Creek campground) at 9 p.m.

· State Route 108 (Sonora Pass) from Kennedy Meadows to the east side winter closure gate (west of Pickle Meadows) at 3 p.m.

· State Route 120 West (Tioga Pass) from the lower gate (Mono County) to the Yosemite National Park entrance gate at 5 p.m. This closure is in conjunction with the closure of the Yosemite National Park gate also scheduled for 5 p.m.

The partial reopening of these routes is dependent upon favorable weather. Check local highway conditions before planning to travel to the high country.

For the latest highway information, visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

For road conditions in Yosemite National Park, visit https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/conditions.htm or call 209-372-0200.