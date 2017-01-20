Winter weather impacts morning commute around Northern Nevada (again) | NevadaAppeal.com

For the second day in a row Carson City drivers were greeted with snow and ice covered roads. The area is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Snow accumulation is expected to be 1 to 3 inches with up to 5 inches above 5,000 feet.

The roads were keeping law enforcement busy as numerous incidents were reported on I-580 and Highway 50. You can check http://www.nvdpspub.gov/nhp/roadhazard.aspx for current incidents reported to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Check nvroads.com for current road conditions.

This is the first storm of the weekend, with the second expected Sunday and into Monday. The storm would result in another 2 to 6 feet of snow in the Sierra.

Update, 11:16 a.m.:

Due to inclement weather, all Western Nevada College campuses will close at 2 p.m. today (Friday, Jan. 20.) Campuses will remain closed Saturday, Jan. 21.

Saturday closures impact a driver education class and the American Legion Oratorical Contest, hosted by the Veterans Resource Center.

Students are encouraged to make payments online, however the payment deadline has been extended to Friday, 5 p.m. Jan. 27.

LOCAL AREA SPORTS:

Lower level basketball games at Carson High School tonight are canceled. Varsity events at Wooster High School remain on schedule.