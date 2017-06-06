WNC college team headed to nationals | NevadaAppeal.com

The Western Nevada College Rodeo Team finished its regular season rodeo at UNLV in May at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, and they did not disappoint.

WNC will be sending four to the College National Finals rodeo in Casper, Wyo., which begins Friday for one week. The WNC Women's team won second in the region and qualified three women to the College National Finals. Kayla Norcutt will be competing in the breakaway and goat tying, Sydney Howard will be competing in goat tying and Courtney Wood won the region in goat tying and is currently ranked third in the nation.

Qunicy Crum will represent the men's team heading to the college finals. He finished very strong at the regional finals and ended the year as the reserve champion saddle bronc rider, capturing his spot in Casper.

The top three students in each event and the top two men's and women's teams from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association's 11 regions qualify for the CNFR. More than 400 cowboys and cowgirls from over 100 universities and colleges will be competing in the best of the best in college rodeo.

WNC rodeo coach Jesse Segura, who coached the men's national college championship team last year, said, "I feel very confident in WNC's women's team chances at a national title. They have been preparing all year for the college finals, and it's exciting that it's almost here.

"Quincy Crum is riding broncs better than he has in his whole life; WNC has great chances all the way around."

"When we started the Rodeo program last fall we hoped that they would compete well and we are so excited that they have far out reached our expectations." Said Sherry Black, Fallon campus director, "We owe much of the success to great coaching, committed students, and the local Fallon community for the financial support of the rodeo team."