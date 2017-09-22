Community education classes scheduled at WNC

Western Nevada College is offering several interesting classes through its Community Education Division.

Classes are designed to enrich the cultural, social and recreational life of our community. Course details, fees and registration information are available at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

Basic Microsoft Word, Part 1: Meets Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 26-29, 6-9 p.m. This introductory Word class will teach you the very basics of creating Word documents including keyboard shortcuts, creating templates, how to edit text, use the Format Painter, work with tabs, and much more. Cost: $75

Amateur Astronomy: NASA/Planets: Meets Wednesday, Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. Discussion on the major astronomy and NASA events. Hunt for Neptune, Uranus, and other deep space objects, weather permitting. Cost: $46

Seasonal Crafts: Autumn Pumpkins and Candle Holders: Meets Thursday, Sept. 28, 5:45-7:45 p.m. In this class students will transform an average dryer vent into a seasonal pumpkin and make every day mason jars into serene candle holders. Cost: $30, plus $10 supply fee payable to instructor day of class.

Decorative Holiday Painting: Meets Saturdays, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 30. Yes, you can paint! Join us for decorative holiday painting. Learn basic brush strokes and paint two fun designs using acrylic paints, including a snowman family and a colorful turkey! Cost: $65, plus $25 supply fee payable to instructor day of class. Students will be able to keep the paint brush set.

Female Empowerment: Meets Saturday, Sept. 30, 9 a.m-1 p.m. Acquire skills to enhance your self-esteem to become a strong, secure, independent person in this informative class. Cost: $79

Basic Microsoft Word, Part 2: Meets Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 3-6, 6-9 p.m. Delve further into Microsoft Word in this class. Students will learn how to create tables, format tables, insert objects including WordArt, charts, themes, text boxes, and master the mail merge feature. Cost: $75

Mindfulness Practices: Meets Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 3. In this three week class, students will be introduced to mindfulness, learn the art and practice of mindfulness self-inquiry, and how mindfulness practices are used to reach higher awareness and to experience higher consciousness. Cost: $50

Baby Sign Language: Meets Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., beginning Oct. 5. Do you have a new baby or toddler in the family? In this fun class, parents will learn to teach infants to communicate emotions, desires, and objects prior to acquiring spoken language with the use of manual signing. Cost: $40

Seasonal Crafts: Halloween Wreath: Meets Thursday, Oct. 5, 5:45-7:45 p.m. Design your own charming Halloween themed burlap wreath in this fun class. Cost: $30, plus $10 supply fee payable to instructor day of class.

Emersion Into Digital Photography: Meets Saturdays, noon-3 p.m., beginning Oct. 7. Learn the basics of exposure, composition, and how to edit with Photoshop in this digital photography class. Students will be working in the field and the digital darkroom. Cost: $100

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The Community Education program is self-supporting and does not receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. These activities are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.