WNC News & Notes: Faculty spotlight: Moschetti wants students to think about world around them | NevadaAppeal.com

Note: Western Nevada College will be introducing new full-time faculty members through a series of Faculty Spotlights prior to the start of the fall semester.

When Anthony Moschetti isn't teaching science classes at Western Nevada College, there is a good chance you can find him volunteering in the community with his family, gardening or playing the guitar.

He has many interests but his passion is teaching.

Anthony Moschetti has been a science instructor at WNC since 2014 and recently became a full-time faculty member as a biology instructor.

WNC: What do you enjoy most about teaching?

Moschetti: I love working and interacting with a broad diversity of students and setting them on a course to achieve their goals. I find teaching others to be the most rewarding profession.

WNC: What do you hope to implement and accomplish in your classes at WNC?

Moschetti: I know the subject I teach (biology) can be difficult, but my hopes are to show students how useful and relevant biology is to their everyday lives and education. I want to teach students, not always what to think, but how to think about the biological world around them.

WNC: What do you like to do in your spare time?

Moschetti: I enjoy spending time with my wife and two girls, playing guitar and singing, writing music, volunteering, brewing beer and kombucha, gardening, swimming and hiking, to name a few things.

WNC: Are you involved in community service or other philanthropy?

Moschetti: I volunteer, and am in leadership, at my church coaching men's community groups. Through my local church, my family and I participate in annual food and school supply drives, diaper drives, school cleanup and restoration, and a variety of other things. I am involved with the organizations Gospel for Asia, Bibles for China, Compassion International and Living Water International.

Moschetti has a Master of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Nevada, Reno, as well as bachelor's and master's degrees in biotechnology from UNR. In May at the 16th annual Appreciation and Awards Banquet, Moschetti was recognized by the Associated Students of Western Nevada as a Full-Time Faculty of the Year Award recipient.

