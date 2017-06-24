WNC’s adult literacy, language program celebrates students’ success | NevadaAppeal.com

They did it.

Western Nevada College's Adult Literacy and Language program prepares students to reach their education goals and career aspirations.

On June 19, the program honored these hardworking High School Equivalency recipients and National Adult Education Honor Society inductees.

The 2017 HSE Celebration and National Adult Education Honor Society Induction Ceremony took place at the Bob Boldrick Theater in the Carson City Community Center.

"This year's WNC Adult Literacy & Language High School Equivalency (HSE) Celebration and National Adult Education Honors Society (NAEHS) induction was a great success!" said Angela Holt, WNC's Adult Literacy and Language program coordinator. "This was the first year that the event was held at the Carson City Community Center and it was a perfect venue to welcome families and friends to celebrate and honor the recipients."

Seventy-nine men and women received HSE certificates during the ceremony, while 18 students were inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society.

"I'm proud of these students and their accomplishments and look forward to working with them as they step further toward their college and career goals," Holt said.

Welcoming remarks were provided by Nancy Olsen, Adult Education Programs supervisor for the Nevada Department of Education. HSE instructor Kathleen Plante delivered the keynote address and Dean of Student Services John Kinkella made closing remarks. Student speaker Tyler Baker captured the moment with his speech.

"Tyler Baker delivered an inspiring message that persistence and perseverance are the key to success and that although we all face challenges and experience barriers, we can move beyond them and find success through determination and hard work," Holt said.

The 2017 High School Equivalency recipients are: Maydelin Almazán-Torres, Christopher Anderson, Katherine Anderson, Omar Ayala, Jonathan Ball, Jamie Barnes, Willow Bartels, Joey Blandford, Christian Bonneau, Sam Breitenbucher, Wilber Bruno, Keegan Bryce, Sydney Carlgren, Cecil Chapman, Noah Cherry, Sabrina Combest, Cody Cook-Gomez, Daniel Cunningham, Brittany Danseveau, Lindsay Davidson, Timathie Dean-Simpson, Jonathan Diaz, Ashley Dible, Brookes Dickson, Joanna Dinsmore, Destiney Fitch, Bryce Geraldo, Elva Gonzalez, Alysha Goss, Jordan Graham, Maria Grajeda, Hilary Guinn, Alexander Harvey, Katrin Bertrand.

Keondre Howard, Jayna Jaffe, Zachary Killgore, Naomi Koehler, Jose Lozano, Anthony Lucas, Felipe Macias, Nancy Manriquez, Kimberly Marcum, Elise Martinez, Ramon Martinez, Karina Mendoza-Corona, Chris Molett, Shaline Montgomery, Caden Munoz, Monica Myers, Zachary Nance, Vinh Nguyen, Hunter O'Neal, Anthony Ortiz, Kassandra Parker, Justin Parker, Alec Pierson, Nichelle Rancour, Armando Reyes, Steven Roark, Olivia Rodriguez.

Beatriz Rodriguez-Nava, Jo Dee Sam, Henry Sanchez, Alvia Santos, Coleman Sauer, David Scrimshire, Cristian Senda, Armando Senda, Brianna Sexton, Austin Sneed, Marcus Sorci, Lisa Vaz, Nesby Villegas, Esmeralda Walters, Colin Willard, Cody Williams, Tiffany Wilson and Mickey Woomer.

Inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society were Shyanne Adams, Maydelin Almazán-Torres, Brenda Beltran, Katrin Bertrand, Ratree Kurasuk, Francisco Lavagnino, Vivian Leung, María Lopez, Veronica Loza, Cynthia Mancilla, Nancy Manriquez, Li Mao, Suparat Martin, Aura Stella Palacios, Nhung Thi Hong Phung, Elizabeth Ruiz, Sandy Schwartz and Marisol Sherlock.

In addition to English language learning classes and HSE preparation, WNC's Adult Literacy and Language program provides workforce readiness classes to adults who are striving to improve their skills and education to better their quality of life.

"All classes incorporate the skills necessary to transition to college and the workplace," Holt said. "The AL&L program provides adult learners with pathways to college and careers."

For information about the program, call 775-445-4451.