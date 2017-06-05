Woman killed in US 95 crash | NevadaAppeal.com

A 74-year-old Texas woman was killed Saturday 50 miles south of Fallon near Walker Lake in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which closed the highway in both lanes for several hours, at about 9:25 a.m.

The NHP preliminary investigation shows that a maroon 2013 Honda Accord was traveling northbound behind a white 2003 Peterbuilt semi-truck and a tan 2014 Fleetwood motor home/RV. The driver of the Honda Accord attempted to pass both the semi-truck and RV and entered the southbound lane in a marked passing zone. As the Honda Accord was passing, the Peterbuilt also began to pass the slower Fleetwood RV at the same time.

In an effort to avoid the Peterbuilt, the Honda driver began to steer to the right causing the right front of the Accord to strike the left front of the motor home.

The NHP said the driver of the motor home braked and steered to the right, causing it to go off the roadway and down the embankment where it overturned. The Honda Accord also went down the embankment on the right side of the roadway. The truck driver who did not make contact with either vehicle pulled over and waited for law enforcement.

A passenger in the motor home, Rosalie Ann Powers, a 74-year-old resident of Livingston Texas, was transport by ambulance to a local hospital where she later died from injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Honda Accord were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motor home was transported to a Reno Hospital via Care Flight with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. All five occupants involved were restrained and wearing seat belts.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Karen Garretson of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9618 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us Case #170600227