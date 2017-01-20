Guided Snowshoe Hikes to Begin this Weekend on the Carson Ranger District | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Ranger District on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is pleased to announce the return of the popular Forest Ranger-led snowshoe walks. The walks start this Saturday, Jan. 21, and will be offered every Saturday through March 18.

“Ranger-led snowshoe walks are a fun way to explore National Forest System Lands, while learning about the natural, cultural, and geologic history of the Lake Tahoe area,” said Dan Morris, Recreation Officer for the Carson Ranger District.

The walk begins at 10:00 a.m., last three hours, and cover approximately twomiles of moderately strenuous terrain. It is an off-trail exploration through the meadow and forest and offers grand views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Walks may be cancelled in the event of bad weather or dangerous road conditions such as when chains are required.

The guided snowshoe walks take place in Tahoe Meadows near the summit of Mt. Rose Highway (Nevada State Route 431), half way between south Reno, Nevada, and Incline Village, Nevada, on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.Join the Forest Service Ranger at the west end of Tahoe Meadows, on the south side of the road (Look for a white Forest Service truck).

There is no cost for the tour. Participants will need to bring their own snowshoes. “Weather can be unpredictable at Tahoe Meadows,” cautioned Morris, “so it is extremely important to wear appropriate outdoor clothing.” This would include layering light and warm clothing, gloves, hats, scarves, and waterproof boots. Also bring sunglasses, sunscreen, a lunch and plenty of water.

Preregistration is required by Wednesday of the trek week. Larger groups are encouraged to call ahead to ensure adequate staffing. For more information, to sign up, or for weather related cancellation updates, call 775-722-3985 or email oldertrails@yahoo.com.

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/.