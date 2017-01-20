NV Energy prepares for snowstorm | NevadaAppeal.com

The National Weather Service is predicting another snowstorm in northern Nevada throughout the weekend. NV Energy is preparing for heavy snow, high winds and hazardous travel conditions.

“NV Energy has staged multiple crews, troublemen and heavy equipment in potentially hard to reach areas of northern Nevada to improve response time,” said Shawn Elicegui, senior vice president customer operations. “We also have a plan in place to transport NV Energy southern Nevada workers if needed and are working closely with other local utilities in order to respond to outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

NV Energy’s highest priority is ensuring public and employee safety during the forecasted storm and power restoration event. As residents and businesses prepare for the upcoming storm, NV Energy offers its customers these safety tips:

· Report outages to NV Energy and keep track of restoration efforts by visiting the outage center atnvenergy.com/outage or by calling customer service at 775-834-4444.

· People should stay away or in their car if they encounter a downed power line.

· Call 911 to report the downed line.

· If someone in your house is on life support, develop a backup plan.

· Review safety rules for portable generators if you own one.

· Learn how to override your electric garage door opener.

· Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to reduce food spoilage. If unopened and full, food can last for two days.

· Create an emergency kit that includes a blanket, flashlight, batteries and first aid supplies. Store these items in a water-tight container.

Customers can view outage information and updates via the NV Energy outage center at nvenergy.com/outage. For more information about NV Energy, please visit nvenergy.com or contact customer service at 775-834-4444.