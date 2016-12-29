A new start into 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Close out 2016 in victory tomorrow during the annual New Year’s Eve 5k fun run and walk.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. on Carson Street, next to city hall. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and will cost $20 per person or $60 for a family of four.

According to Danny Gleich of the Parks and Recreation Department, the race will go from Veterans Park Courtyard through the city toward Numa Elementary School and back. After the race, there will be a $7 breakfast available at the Elks Lodge on Center Street.

“They get to run, they get to have fun, then they get to go inside and enjoy their evening celebrating the new year,” Gleich said.

The participants will be broken into seven age groups; 13 and under; 14-20; 21-35; 36-45; 46-55; 56-65; and 66 and over. The first-, second- and third-place male and female participants from each group will receive a medal at the end of the race.

As of Thursday, there were approximately 72 people registered. Gleich said there were about 145 participants last year and they expected to see similar numbers again. He said they usually get between 130 and 150 racers each year.

“Most of it depends on the weather and how much people want to suffer through stuff,” Gleich said. “We usually get more people when it’s nice out.”

There are some diehard participants who come out rain or shine, though. Gleich recalled they have had people race when it has snowed.

Participants may walk or run the course at their own pace, walking or running at their leisure; while it is a race, it’s main goal is to have fun. Gleich said the route is expected to take about an hour to complete.

Every registered participant will be entered into a raffle to be drawn after the race. Prizes include a variety of things from businesses and individuals from the area, including gift cards to Stockman’s Casino and the Altantis in Reno.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department 775-423-7733.