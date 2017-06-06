California QB commits to Nevada | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Strong, a 3-star quarterback from Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Calif. and the class of 2018, verbally committed to the Nevada football team on Tuesday, Scout.com has reported.

Strong, a 6-4, 195-pound quarterback, completed 69 percent of his passes in 2016 (184-for-266) for 2,732 yards with 26 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.